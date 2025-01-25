According to reports, Rajpal Yadav, who was in Thailand rushed to Delhi upon learning about his father Nourang's demise. He was admitted to AIIMS due to health issues

Rajpal Yadav with his father Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s versatile actor Rajpal Yadav, who received death threats from Pakistan a couple of days back, informed on Instagram that his father Naurang Yadav had passed away. According to reports, Rajpal, who was in Thailand rushed to Delhi upon learning about his father’s demise. Nourang was admitted to AIIMS due to health issues.

Rajpal Yadav’s father no more

In an emotional post on Instagram, Rajpal shared a picture with his father and wrote in Hindi, “Friends, today our energy, our strength, the warrior of our lives, our revered father, is no longer with us. However, his blessings and the inspiration we received from him have always been with us, are with us, and will always remain with us. Love you all, and thank you so much for all your blessings!”

Rajpal Yadav receives death threats

Rajpal Yadav along with comedian Kapil Sharma reportedly received death threats from Pakistan. The threatening message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Sharma, his family, his associates, and the Baby John actor would be killed. The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint. The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm. They are now investigating the threat and the person behind the malicious email. At this stage, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue.

In his audio statement, Rajpal Yadav clarified that he had already informed both the cybercrime department and the police about the threats and had refrained from speaking further on the matter.

The actor stated, “I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven’t spoken to anyone. In fact, it’s not my job to talk about this incident when I don’t know anything about it. I am an actor, and in acting, I try to entertain people of all ages, young and old, through my work. I don’t want to say anything more than this. Whatever needs to be said about this matter, the agencies are capable of providing the information. I have shared the details I was aware of.”