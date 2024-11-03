Rajpal Yadav shared a clip in which he urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers for the sake of animals who get deafened and displaced due to the loud noise and smoke

Rajpal Yadav Pic/Instagram

Rajpal Yadav snatches reporter's phone when questioned about his controversial Diwali video

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has made it to the headlines once again for snatching a reporter’s phone, who asked him about his controversial video on Diwali. For those unversed, Rajpal shared a clip in which he urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers for the sake of animals who get deafened and displaced due to the loud noise and smoke.

Angry Rajpal Yadav snatches journalist’s phone

A viral video shows a Hindi journalist asking Rajpal Yadav about his latest film. The visibly annoyed actor replied, “Dedh mahine mein ek film dekhne milegi.” When the reporter further questioned him about his viral no-firecrackers video, which led to immense backlash, Rajpal tried to snatch the reporter’s phone in a bid to throw it away. Watch the video below.

Rajpal Yadav apologises for his Diwali video

On Thursday, Rajpal Yadav took to social media to issue an apology regarding his Diwali video in which he urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers. In a new clip, he clarified that his intention was never to diminish the joy and celebratory spirit of Diwali. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajpal posted a video in which he is seen offering an apology if anyone’s feelings were hurt.

Rajpal wrote in the caption, “I apologize from the bottom of my heart. My aim was not to reduce the happiness of Diwali... Diwali is the festival of happiness and light for us, and making it beautiful for everyone is our real festival. Lots of best wishes and love to all of you; let's make this Diwali special together.”

मैं दिल से माफ़ी मांगता हूँ🙏🏻

मेरा मकसद दिवाली की खुशियों को कम करना नहीं था…

दिवाली हमारे लिए खुशियों और रौशनी का पर्व है, और इसे सबके लिए खूबसूरत बनाना ही हमारा असली त्योहार है। आप सबको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ और प्यार, चलिए मिलकर इस दिवाली को खास बनाते हैं 🪔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OQPgSDyWTP — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 31, 2024

Rajpal Yadav urged Hindus to celebrate Diwali sans firecrackers

On October 27, Rajpal Yadav raised eyebrows by dropping a video addressing Hindus where he urged them not to burst firecrackers during Diwali. In the clip, he asserted that the festival can be celebrated without the use of fireworks. He emphasized that loud noises can frighten animals, and for this reason, he encouraged Hindus to refrain from using firecrackers during the festival.

Rajpal Yadav’s work front

Rajpal Yadav’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ hit theatres on Diwali. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Sanjay Mishra. To note, Yadav is the only actor to have featured in all three installments of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The film clashed with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama "Singham Again" at the box office.