Raju Srivastava undergoes angioplasty after suffering cardiac arrest

Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained of chest pain

Raju Srivastava/ Instagram

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, underwent angioplasty at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A source informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment." Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained of chest pain. He will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing. More health details are still awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever