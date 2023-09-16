Dono actors Rajveer, and Paloma, and director Avnish on taking on the baton from their respective star parents, Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon and Sooraj Barjatya

Taking on the baton from their respective fathers, actor Rajveer Deol and director Avnish Barjatya are set to present a tale of love in Dono. While Sunny Deol and Sooraj Barjatya continue to aid in the promotional work of their children’s debut outing on the ground, the youngsters admit that having their father’s present on the set as well enabled them to seamlessly bring their dreams to life.



Discussing Barjatya’s unwavering support, Avnish tells mid-day, “Dad’s presence on set was the greatest strength for us. Even during stressful situations, his reassuring presence meant the world. His advice relating to the smallest things can make the biggest difference. He’s also the best person to bounce ideas off. I was lucky to have him there as a pillar of support throughout the film.”



For Rajveer, dad Deol’s attendance provided a similar kind of assurance. Stating that the senior actor had arrived on set to watch his son’s first scene, Rajveer says, “Papa was on set with the family on the first day. The fact that he gave the clap for my first shot is what made my first day special. That will always be my most cherished memory. Bade papa [Dharmendra] also turned up on a day when I was very nervous. I was shooting a difficult scene that comes before the interval, and he surprised me by walking in unannounced. His presence [boosted my] confidence.”



Interestingly, the film’s leading lady, Paloma, also comes from a cinematic lineage. Poonam Dhillon’s daughter shares that her debut vehicle is a cherishable one for her parents. “I could see the happiness in their eyes when they’d see me on set. Papa [producer Ashok Thakeria] arrived on the first day, and supported me. Seeing him there, I got emotional, and cried as well. Mom joined us on set multiple times. She was there to guide me when I was shooting my first dance piece.” The offering, which releases on October 5, marks Rajshri Productions’ 59th film title.