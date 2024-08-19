Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On Raksha Bandhan check out the coolest brother duos of Bollywood

On Raksha Bandhan, check out the coolest brother duos of Bollywood

Updated on: 19 August,2024 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Deol brothers have always stood by each other, making them a perfect example of sibling solidarity. Sunny and Bobby Deol, are truly one of Bollywood's most iconic brother duos

Brother duos of Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan is a time to cherish the unbreakable bond between siblings, the fights, the love, and the bro-code! On-screen or off-screen, our leading men of Bollywood have always given us major Bromance goals. Let's take a closer look at some of the most beloved brothers who set the spirit high!


Vicky and Sunny Kaushal



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)


No one does it quite like Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. If we had to show one example of the most quirky and infectious energy it would undoubtedly be the Kaushal siblings. From vibing to Punjabi songs to vacationing and partying together, these Punjabi mundes know how to keep Josh high!

Taha Shah Badussha and Abid Shah Badussha

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taha Shah Badussha (@taahashah)

Taha Shah Badussha and his brother Abid Shah Badussha may not be the most talked-about siblings in Bollywood, but their bond is just as strong. While Taha is winning the hearts of the audience with his undefeated charm, Abid is shaking the world of business with his skills. Both the brothers have a strong and private bond, silently always being there by each other's side. 

Pulkit Samrat and Ullas Samrat

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat known for his infectious energy shares a strong bond with brother Ullas Samrat. They sometimes make rare appearances on each other's social media. Ullas, too, following the road led by Pulkit made his appearance in the much loved short film ‘TAPS’. Both the brothers have stood by each other through thick and thin and have been the biggest confidence for the other. 

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Dhawan (@realrohitdhawan)

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan are a dynamic brother duo in Bollywood. Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular actors of his generation, killing it in front of the camera while Rohit Dhawan, a successful filmmaker carved his identity behind the lens. Together make a dream team! 

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The Khurrana brothers are one of Bollywood's most beloved sibling duos. Aparshakti followed his brother, Ayushmann's footsteps, and both brothers decided to rule the industry. Not just with their acting skills but also blessed voices, Khurarana's are stirring a storm together.  

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's bond is not just of brothers, but also of a mentor and protégé. The Kapoor clan boys are super close to each other. We often see them making reels together, dancing on fun beats, or just simply spending time with family. The duo's relationship is a beautiful blend of brotherly love and respect.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Sunny and Bobby Deol, are one of Bollywood's most iconic brother duos. Sunny, known for his powerful performances in films, and Bobby, with his charming presence in movies, share a deep bond rooted in family values. The Deol brothers have always stood by each other, making them a perfect example of sibling solidarity.

