It appears that Border 2 is getting bigger than before. Rumours are rife that Varun Dhawan is joining Sunny Deol in the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster, Border. According to sources, Varun will play a parallel lead with the Gadar 2 star. The actor is a fan of the war drama and believes that playing a strong role in the sequel would mark an important milestone in his career. JP’s daughter Nidhi is one of the producers. Anurag Singh, who has been entrusted with helming the period drama, is looking to begin filming in November. Varun is expected to join the shoot in December, after the release of Baby John. In the news since its announcement in June, the film’s casting has been piquing the interest of audiences and trade alike. A few weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana opted out due to a busy schedule, and subsequently, reports indicated that Diljit Dosanjh is joining the cast. The makers are expected to announce the final cast with a big event as soon as things are finalised. For now, Sunny is working on Jatt with Telugu director Gopichand, while Varun has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and director-father David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer.

Baby on the way

Sonnalli Seygall is gearing up for the new phase of her life. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) actor, who tied the knot with restaurateur Ashesh Sajnani last year, is expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on social media with a series of pictures. Sonnalli can be seen flaunting her baby bump while indulging in food cravings in one of the images, while Ashesh is humorously juxtaposing a beer bottle with a baby bottle. Announcing that their bundle of joy is expected to arrive this December, Sonnalli wrote, “From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for one, now eating for two! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother.” Last month, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Cast away

Going by the buzz, Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 seems to have some casting changes just as the filming began. Vijay Raaz, who was signed on for one of the key supporting roles, has been ousted and replaced by Sanjay Mishra. The producers have reportedly stated that Vijay was making demands for a bigger room, a vanity van like Ajay, and three cars. Vijay countered the allegations saying that he was thrown out because he didn’t greet the film’s leading superstar when he arrived at the location. It is also rumoured that one of Vijay’s staff tried to get uncomfortably close to a hotel employee, but the actor has clarified that the incident happened after he was removed from the movie. He also stated that he has sacked the accused staff member. Sanjay has previously worked with Ajay in All The Best (2009), Golmaal franchise, Baadshaho (2017), and Total Dhamaal (2019).

Change in plans

Earlier this week, it was learnt that producer Dinesh Vijan was not attaching the teaser of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, to Stree 2. Now, it is being said that the release of the aerial actioner is being deferred. The reason to move the date ahead from October 2 is that the makers want to keep a gap between the superstar’s releases. Sources claim that before the next schedule, Akki wants to make sure that Sky Force meets the expectations of the audience and trade alike.