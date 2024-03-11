Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Jackky Bhagnani as they hit the gym

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani hit the gym, actress says, 'keeping the love, burning the calories'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. As the couple embark on their happily ever after, they are back to their favourite place, and of course, it is the gym. Today, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Jackky as they hit the gym.

The picture has Jackky and Rakul wearing matching hoodies with "Mr" and "Mrs" printed on them. While posting the pictures, Rakul wrote, “So many celebrations, so much more food!! In short, keeping the love, burning the calories.” Both Rakul and Jackky are fitness enthusiasts. Jackky has his well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, a place frequented by celebrities. Rakul, on the other hand, is a fitness lover who also owns a chain of gyms. Given how the duo leads a healthy lifestyle and loves to flaunt their enviable bodies on the red carpet and at events from time to time, Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

About the Wedding



Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. After leaving her fans and followers in awe with the wedding pictures, Rakul dropped another series of frames from her mehendi ceremony. Clad in a bespoke phulkari lehenga by Arpita Mehta in the shade of rust, paired with a long cape with intricate embroidery, Rakul accessorized her look with a giant pair of earrings and a maang tika. Jackky, on the other hand, wore a hot pink sherwani set.

Rakul captioned the post on Instagram, “Adding color to my life. Thank youuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thank you @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better."



Rakul and Jackky looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life. Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, while Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns, pearls, and crystals adorning the sheer sleeves of her blouse. The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewelry, opting for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.