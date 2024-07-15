Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman is one among the five who have been arrested by the Hyderabad police in a drug case

Rakul and her brother Aman Preet Singh

Listen to this article Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman arrested in Hyderabad in drugs case x 00:00

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh has been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with a drug case. He along with four others have been arrested and taken in custody for further probe. They also did a medical test on the accused which turned out to be positive.

Aman along with the other accused were arrested on Monday morning by Telangana's Anti-Narcotics Department after they found 2.6 kgs of cocaine being brought into Hyderabad for sale. According to reports, the police busted the drug racket and identified 30 customers of the contraband, one among whom is Aman Preet Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five accused who have been arrested by the Hyderabad police has been identified as Aman Preet Singh, Aniketh Reddy, Prasad, Madhusudhan and Nikhil Daman, "As consumers, we picked up five people and brought them to the police station. In the urine test kit, all of them were found positive. They have been taken into custody. We are now sending them for detailed medical examination," an official said.

The police held a press meet on Monday in Telangana to confirm the details of the case. Aman's name came up on the list of 13 who consumed the drugs and tested positive for them. The police said that he will soon be produced in the court.

“I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the urine test. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere," said the police at the press meet.

The police also called out the consumers in the press note, writing, “As of now 13 consumers from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy are blatantly promoting a sick of ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. They are creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad. Out of the 13 consumers 5 are apprehended and all the 5 persons got positive report for cocaine when their urine samples are tested. (sic)”

Rakul Preet Singh's connection with ED:

In 2021, Rakul Preet Singh was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug trafficking and consumption case. Her statement was recorded by the probe agency last year as well. Apart from Rakul, Rana Daggubati, Charmme Kaur, Navdeep, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh were also called for questioning in the drug case. The ED has been probing a drug and trafficking and consumption case for the past four years.