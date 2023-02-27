Rakul Preet Singh expresses gratitude for the love she received in Chennai

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some glimpses of her visit to a college event in Chennai where she can be seen having a great time with the students at the event

Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. Be it the Hindi film industry or the south, the actress has always left everyone impressed with her distinct and pretty charm. The evidence of her huge fan following was recently witnessed when she went to a college in Chennai to attend an event as a guest of honour.

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some glimpses of her visit to a college event in Chennai where she can be seen having a great time with the students at the event. From capturing selfies with the students to dancing with them on the stage, Rakul truly received immense love from the students. While expressing her delight, the actress wrote the caption “Can’t express my emotions in words .. sooo much love that all of you continue to give me .. chennai you were beyond awesome thankyou and super grateful.."

Rakul's recently released film Chhatriwali was the top trending film for a long time on the platforms. Rakul shouldered a strong subject very well all on her own as a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya, and collected a whole lot of love from critics and audiences alike for her strong performance.

Almost nine years after making her debut in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh seems to have found her groove. In 2022 alone, she had five releases, balancing mainstream entertainers like Thank God and Runway 34 with a relevant social drama in Doctor G. “There is an intention to do content-driven films, but a lot depends on luck as well. You can only choose from what you get. The intention is to show my versatility. I want to do song-and-dance films, as well as movies like Chhatriwali and Doctor G,” said Rakul.