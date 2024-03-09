In the photos, we can see Rakul Preet Singh wearing an embellished white outfit. The ensemble includes a white long-sleeve blouse and matching palazzo pants.

Rakul Preet Singh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh says 'fashion with chooda is a vibe' in these captivating pictures x 00:00

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is at the top of her fashion game and the new bride dropped stunning pictures of herself, flaunting her bridal pink chooda. Rakul Preet got married in Goa on February 21 to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The diva is currently enjoying being a new bride and has shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, we can see Rakul wearing an embellished white outfit. The ensemble includes a white long-sleeve blouse and matching palazzo pants. The 'Doctor G' fame actress opted for a glam makeup look with glossy pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, thick brows, and contoured cheeks. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

For the jewellery, she sported a white and golden choker necklace and matching round earrings. But it was her pink chooda, diamond ring and mehendi that stole the show.

The post is captioned: "Fashion with chooda izza vibe." She gave the tune of the recently released song 'Naina' sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Raj Ranjodh from the movie 'Crew'.

Rakul and Jackky had a wedding with twin ceremonies: first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition; and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

The duo recently offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and also participated in an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited. After Jackky said that he has a "dry sense of humour", Rakul immediately chimed in and praised her husband. “In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour," Rakul said.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)