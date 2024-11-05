Rakul Preet Singh had once revealed how her father got her to stop bursting crackers at the age of 10. He made her burn Rs 500 note and his reason for it left her stunned

The season of Diwali this year has come to and end. The festive season saw people celebrate with sweets, music, dancing, and even firecrackers. Actress Rakul Preet Singh has not burst crackers since the age of 10. She revealed that her father's lesson on not bursting crackers left a deep impact on her after which she stopped bursting firecrackers.

In an interview from a couple of years ago, Rakul Preet Singh had said that her father made her burn Rs 500 note after he saw her bursting crackers. She said that it was his way of teaching her to avoid bursting crackers.

“It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, 'But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy," Rakul told Dainik Bhaskar.

She added, “I must have been around 9 or 10-year-old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since.”

Rakul's first Diwali after marriage

Meanwhile, Rakul celebrated her first Diwali with her husband Jackky Bhagnani after her wedding in February this year. The actress took to social medi t share pictures from her Diwali celebration with their family. For the occasion, Rakul dressed in a stunning red saree by Faabiiana India. She celebrated the festival in Mumbai surrounded by her parentsand Jackky Bhagnani's parents.

"Our first Diwali was filled with a lots of firsts for me . Learning traditions , first puja and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful, aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai," she captioned the photographs from their Diwali celebration.

After performing the Diwali puja and honoring traditional rituals, Rakul and her family dove into the celebrations, complete with delicious food, sweets, laughter, and endless fun. The warm, festive spirit truly filled the air, making this Diwali an unforgettable one for the family.

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh, is poised to dazzle audiences with her upcoming sequel, ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’ Following this, she will appear in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ and is set for the gripping drama ‘Ameeri.’ Known for her seamless blend of modern trends and chic designs, Rakul is a true style icon.