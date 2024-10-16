Breaking News
Rakul Preet Singh injures her back in the gym while lifting 80 kg weight

Rakul Preet Singh injures her back in the gym while lifting 80 kg weight

Updated on: 16 October,2024 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

The actress has been on bed rest for more than a week now and is said to be recuperating steadily

Rakul Preet Singh injures her back in the gym while lifting 80 kg weight

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2', recently suffered a serious injury.  An 80 kg deadlift during her workout session resulted in an injury to her back.


The actress has been on bed rest for more than a week now and is said to be recuperating steadily.


A well-placed source said, "Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of October 5, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back."


However, the actress pushed herself and still kept resulting in the aggravation of injury following which she has been suggested bed rest by medical experts.

The source further mentioned, "Despite this, she continued to shoot for 'De De Pyaar De 2' taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment, for 2 consecutive days. After 3 days of bearing the pain she visited the physios, and each time the pain would be back after 3-4 hours. She continued the physio but on October 10, an hour before her birthday party, she went through the worst situation."

The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4, L5, and S1 nerves got jammed.

Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed.

"It was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. It's been five days now since she's recovering and it's a slow and steady process. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which resulted in a drastic situation. But this is a lesson learnt and hopefully, she will recover soon," the source added.

