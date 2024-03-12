Rakul Preet Singh opens up about Jackky Bhagnani’s first meeting with her dad: ‘My food got stuck in my throat’

Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her journey from Jackky Bhagnani’s first meeting with her dad to getting married to him

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. Since then, the couple has been dominating the headlines. Rakul comes from an army background, hence for her, making Jackky meet her family was a full roller coaster. Now, in a recent interview, Rakul opened up about her journey from Jackky’s first meeting with her dad to getting married to him.

Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting with Rakul Preet Singh's Father



In a conversation with DNA, Rakul Preet Singh shared Jackky’s first meeting with her father and said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

Recalling the incident from 2021, Rakul said, “He had come to Delhi for my mom’s birthday. I had prepped my dad, saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘you just see the boy.’ I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch, and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release, 'Mission Raniganj.' My dad just said, ‘work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter.’ My food got stuck in my throat.”

“The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it; my father became a fan,” Rakul added while concluding the conversation.

Rakul Preet Singh shared Jackky Bhagnani was not punctual

Rakul also talked about herself being punctual and Jackky not being particular about time. The actress shared, “I am a very punctual person, a stickler for time, which comes from my dad. In the beginning, he’d say five minutes and those five minutes would be an hour. I would just tell him to say one hour. For me, that’s very important and that’s gotten better. His five minutes are now about 20 minutes.”

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.