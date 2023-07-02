Rakul Preet Singh: Whenever marriage happens, I will be the first one to tell

Refuting rumours of her wedding plans with beau Jackky Bhagnani this year, Rakul Preet Singh on the films that are keeping her busy

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Ever since Rakul Preet Singh and actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public on social media in October 2021, speculations about the impending nuptials have been making the rounds. Initially, the couple was rumoured to tie the knot in November, then we got a December date, and the last one was in February.

Contrary to popular belief, we hear that marriage is definitely not part of Singh’s immediate plans. “There is nothing on the cards right now. My parents have not even asked me when I am getting married. Only the media keeps saying that I am getting married this year. [My parents] are happy with how I want to space and plan my life,” shares the actor, who claims that she has always been transparent about her relationship with Bhagnani. “Whenever marriage happens, which is the next step, I will be the first one to tell.”

On the work front, Singh will be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s yet-untitled film, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has two Tamil movies—the science fiction comedy Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar and S Shankar’s vigilante action thriller, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. “We still have another schedule to go for Indian 2. There are two more movies that I will announce soon,” says the actor.