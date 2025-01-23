Ram Gopal Varma to make futuristic crime drama titled 'Syndicate'

Breaking News
Ram Gopal Varma announces his biggest film ever titled 'Syndicate', shares concept of futuristic crime drama

Ram Gopal Varma announces his biggest film ever titled 'Syndicate', shares concept of futuristic crime drama

Updated on: 23 January,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma has been in a reflective mood ever since the re-release of his cult classic film 'Satya' that starred Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar and others. Ever since its re-release in theatres on January 17, the filmmaker has been looking back at the making of Satya and what meant to his career in the movies business and what transpired after. He has been posting his thoughts on social media calling it his confession notes on Satya. In a latest update, the filmmaker has announced his next, a crime drama with the claim of making the biggest film ever.


Ram Gopal Varma announces his next


“Only man can be the most terrifying animal," began RGV on X in a post where he announced the title of his next and the concept for the same.


"In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film  , I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever. The film is called SYNDICATE. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA," he wrote.  

Explaining the concept, the filmmaker wrote, "STREET GANGS which flourished till the 70’s were finished when they got absorbed into hardline political parties and later when the SMUGGLERS rose up due to heavy demand of electronic goods , gold etc, they too were destroyed by the economic reforms , and then the deadly corporate gangs like D COMPANY etc arrived , to be once again victoriously CRUSHED. Similarly the early BLACK SEPTEMBER terrorists paled in comparison to the DEADLY ALQAEDA  ,which in turn looked like nothing in front of the HORRIFIC ISIS group. There has been no notable criminal organisation since the last 10 to 15 years in India,but right now the intense polarisation between various in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organisation to rise."

He added, "But unlike the organisations of the past this new organisation joins forces from various groups including POLICING AGENCIES, POLITICOS, ULTRA RICH BUSINESS MEN and also the MILITARY thus making it a SYNDICATE."

A futuristic crime drama

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "SYNDICATE is a futuristic story not set in the far away future , but what can happen even tomorrow or next week  ..For example the entire world woke up to AL QAEDA on September 11 th 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10 th 

SYNDICATE film begins with a statement

“ONLY MAN CAN BE THE MOST TERRIFYING ANIMAL.”

This sets the stage for a chain of unimaginable but highly TERRIFYING and intricately calculated events,  orchestrated by a shadowy organisation called the SYNDICATE whose only goal is to REPLACE INDIA WITH A NEW INDIA 

SYNDICATE will be a very SCARY FILM not due to any super natural elements , but because it will SCARILY expose, what HORRORS HUMAN BEINGS CAN DO 

The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the DARK TRUTH is that CRIME and TERROR NEVER DIE . 

THEY KEEP COMING BACK in MORE DEADLIER FORMS 

I took a VOW to WASH AWAY all my CINEMA SINS that I committed over the PAST FEW YEARS  with this JUST one SINGLE film called SYNDICATE 

The CAST and other details will be ANNOUNCED  VERY SOON."

