Ram Gopal Varma receives his civil engineering degree after 37 years

Ram Gopal Varma, who is well-known for his work as a filmmaker, has completed his engineering degree 37 years after completing his B Tech at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur

Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter

Well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has received his engineering degree 37 years after he finished B Tech from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.



RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, took to Twitter to share the picture of his degree certificate and also his excitement.



‘Super thrilled to receive my B Tech degree today, 37 years after I passed, which I never took in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering,’ he tweeted. He thanked the university for the same.

Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed , which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity 😘😘😘Mmmmmmuuaahh 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qcmkZ9cWWb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with a second-class grade in the examination held in July 1985.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to headline 'Sarkar 4'? Producer Anand Pandit spills the beans on much-awaited project!

RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote: ‘The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University.’

The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University pic.twitter.com/FWZk90gZDr

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023 />

‘I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do,’ he added.

I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don’t deserve this honour but he insisted I do pic.twitter.com/EiqS4eRWV6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

‘Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured ..But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour filled occasion,’ RGV wrote.

Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured ..But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour filled occasion pic.twitter.com/TPOFsVlLR7 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

Sharing another picture taken while addressing the gathering, the director wrote: ‘Was trying to spoil Acharya Nagarjuna University students and scholars but they spoiled me.’

Was trying to spoil the #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Students and Scholars ð, but they spoiled me ð¢ð¢ð¢ pic.twitter.com/DJZLjyNCJC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

The 60-year-old made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the crime thriller Siva in 1989.

Ram Gopal Varma's last directed movie was ‘Konda’, a Telugu political crime thriller that was written by RGV himself and produced by Sushmitha Patel. Apart from that Ram Gopal Varma has directed movies like Satya, Rangeela, Sarkar, Dilse, and The Attacks of 26/11.

(with inputs from IANS)