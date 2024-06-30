Ram Gopal Varma recounts spooky incident: 'Completely taken aback' by Shiamak Davar's claim of seeing his father's spirit

Ram Gopal Varma, who recently made a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD', shared a spooky incident where choreographer Shiamak Davar claimed to see Varma's father's spirit on a flight

Ram Gopal Varma, who is currently making headlines for his amazing cameo in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has revealed a spooky incident involving choreographer Shiamak Davar, who claimed to have seen the spirit of Varma's father aboard a flight. In an interview on his YouTube channel, Varma recalled traveling to Chennai on the same flight as Shiamak just 15 days after his father's death.

Varma recounted, "The plane took off, and then, in daylight, mid-air, he (Shiamak) suddenly asked me, ‘Your father passed away?’ This was an unusual question to ask, but it was true. Fifteen days before this encounter, my father had passed away. So I told him yes. Now, he was on the window seat, and I was in the aisle. He then looked at me for a while and said, ‘He is here with us.’ I was completely taken aback! And he is a choreographer; I expect such questions from a guy who is weird."

"I said to him, 'Shiamak, I don't believe in this stuff.' Then he says, 'He (Varma's father) also never believed in it and is very concerned about you (Varma).' How does he know my father died? That he was an atheist? I had a mixture of helplessness, anger, and fear. I was very disturbed by that conversation. I suddenly got up and went back to my seat. And I started thinking, ‘How can he know?' Now, there are possibilities. Either his father is dead or not, atheist or not, so the odds are not so great that you can’t luck on it. I also thought that I am a famous person, and since both of us are from the industry, he might have overheard this and is playing googly!" Varma continued.

On the work front, Varma has recently made a cameo in the multi-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. His cameo came as a surprise to fans. Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. With such an ensemble, the film is definitely a must-watch. Director Nag Ashwin hints at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata.