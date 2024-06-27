'Kalki 2898 AD' X reactions: Fans hail Prabhas-starrer, say climax is 'goosebump stuff'

'Kalki 2898 AD' X reactions: The review by audience who watched the film FDFS has arrived and the reports for the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is glowing

Kalki 2898 AD (Pic/X)

The much-awaited Nag Ashwin directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' is out in the theatres.

The much-awaited Nag Ashwin directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' is out in the theatres. The movie which has been made in Telugu has been released in multiple languages across the globe in 2D and 3D. The Nag Ashwin directorial stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shobana, Anna Ben, and Dulquer Salmaan among others.

The audience headed to the theatres in large numbers as the film hit the theatres on Thursday. The US and USK saw early shows and reactions have already started pouring in. In India, shows began as early as 6 am with Housefull boards. Audiences who watched the show FDFS are now sharing their thoughts and reviews on social media. Check out 'Kalki 2898 AD' movie review by the audience.

Take a look:

Completed first half : Ah world buildings asala 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻



Hollywood ki eh matram takuva kadu mana tollywood.



Interval scene ki Poonakalu ostay mainga north vallaki



Excellent setup for second half...#Kalki2898AD #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/aOIoefRlH9 — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) June 27, 2024

Meanwhile, ahead of the film's theatrical release, Nag Ashwin and Prabhas participated in a live Instagram session. During the conversation, Ashwin revealed that Prabhas will make his entrance 20 minutes into the film. He said, 'I will scream for Prabhas’ entry. I am not the kind of person who screams in theatre. But I will shout when I see Prabhas’ entry. His entry will be a bit late. Prabhas will appear after 20 minutes. The world-building will take some time. We need to introduce a lot of characters and tell the story. But people will go home with Bhairava being the most loved character.”

Sharing details of Prabhas' character he said, “People love Prabhas and all the characters he played. Bhairava is innocent in a way, but he is also a superhero. It is a mix of everything. The character will appeal to kids immensely. If a 10-year-old kid loves Prabhas, seeing him as Bhairava, he will love him forever. Bhairava is not the guy who talks about philosophy. He is an easygoing person. That’s how a normal person behaves.”