A still from Kalki 2898 AD

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally hit the big screens, a report of the cast fees has been going around in the media revealing how much each of the stars charged for the sci-fi magnum opus. The film’s overall budget is said to be Rs 600 crore and while Prabhas is reported to have taken a pay cut, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan were paid the same amount.

Prabhas, who was panned for his role in ‘Adipurush’ has charged Rs 80 crore for the Nag Ashwin directorial. It is less than his known fee of Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Deepika, Big B, and Kamal were paid Rs 20 crore.

Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape. This promises a thought-provoking examination of how these universal concepts translate across time and societal structures.

According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki, the prophesied tenth and final avatar of Vishnu, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of Kali Yuga, the current age. This age is marked by moral decline, chaos, and a dwindling sense of dharma. Kalki's arrival signifies the end of Kali Yuga and the dawn of Satya Yuga, a golden age of truth and righteousness.

The magnum opus features Amitabh Bachchan as the almighty ‘Ashwatthama’, a crucial character from the Mahabharata. Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, is a strong figure. He aimed a Brahmastra at the unborn child of Abhimanyu. Enraged by this act, Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality, poverty, and a festering wound – a fate worse than death – that will last until the end of time.

Deepika plays the role of Sumathi, a pregnant woman whose unborn child is a threat to the villainous forces at play and receives protection from Ashwatthama.

Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist Yaskin. Earlier, speaking about his character, Kamal Hasaan said, "I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun.”

Disha Patani is also a part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.