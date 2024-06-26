Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' release, Prithviraj Sukumaran extends wishes to 'Salaar' co-star Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of the Kalki 2898 AD poster on his Instagram story, with the text: "All the best brother!"

Fans eagerly await the release of Kalki 2898 AD tomorrow, June 27th. The film has generated significant buzz and excitement. Adding to this anticipation, Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a heartfelt message on social media, wishing the film a great success.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of the Kalki 2898 AD poster on his Instagram story, with the text: "All the best brother! @actorprabhas My absolute best to this new benchmark in Indian Cinema!"

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have been leaving no stone unturned to create excitement for the film among the audience. Last week, a new trailer for the film was unveiled. The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has permitted to increase in the ticket prices for the movie. As per a government order, the ticket prices for single-screen theatres have been increased to Rs 75, while multiplexes can charge up to Rs 125. Additionally, the government has allowed for five shows to be screened per day up to 14 days after the release instead of the usual four. This decision is expected to boost the revenue of the film, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The movie has generated significant buzz in the film industry, with fans eagerly waiting for its release. The increase in ticket prices and additional shows are expected to benefit the filmmakers and exhibitors. This decision by the AP government is seen as a positive move for the film industry, which has been facing challenges in recent times.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, ‘L2: Empuraan’, following the success of his critically acclaimed movie, Aadujeevitham. Known for his versatility and dedication, Prithviraj continues to make significant strides in the film industry, both in front of and behind the camera.