The magnum opus features Amitabh Bachchan as the almighty ‘Ashwatthama’, a crucial character from the Mahabharata. Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, is a strong figure

The magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set for a grand release on June 27, 2024, and promises a visually stunning and conceptually unique experience. This sci-fi epic is poised to mesmerize audiences worldwide, featuring a larger-than-life concept and international standard VFX. By familiarizing yourself with these elements, you'll be well-equipped to embark on this grand cinematic journey that blends sci-fi spectacle with the timeless power of mythology. Here are a few things to know before you watch the most anticipated movie of the year:

The Enigma of Ashwatthama

The magnum opus features Amitabh Bachchan as the almighty ‘Ashwatthama’, a crucial character from the Mahabharata. Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, is a strong figure in the Mahabharata. Born with a neigh and a divine gem granting near invincibility, his life was marked by unwavering loyalty and devastating actions. He fought for the Kauravas, but his attempt to fulfill Duryodhana's final wish led to the mistaken deaths of Draupadi's sons. Later, he aimed a Brahmastra at the unborn child of Abhimanyu. Enraged by this act, Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality, poverty, and a festering wound – a fate worse than death – that will last until the end of time. Knowing Ashwatthama's backstory provides a deeper context to his role in the futuristic narrative.

Kalki and the Vishnu Connection

According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki, the prophesied tenth and final avatar of Vishnu, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of Kali Yuga, the current age. This age is marked by moral decline, chaos, and a dwindling sense of dharma (righteousness). Kalki's arrival signifies the end of Kali Yuga and the dawn of Satya Yuga, a golden age of truth and righteousness. Depicted as a powerful warrior riding a white horse, and wielding a blazing sword, he acts as a destroyer of evil, cleansing the world and restoring dharma. While details about Kalki are less defined than other Vishnu avatars, his symbolic role as a force for balance and renewal during times of great darkness remains a powerful concept in Hinduism. The film's title hints at a connection between the protagonist and this saviour figure. Understanding the concept of Kalki in Hinduism can add another layer to the film's thematic weight.

A New Angle on the Mahabharata Tale

Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape. This promises a thought-provoking examination of how these universal concepts translate across time and societal structures. Be prepared for an unexpected take on the classic epic.

Larger-Than-Life Storyline

Plot details are scarce, but we know the film spans a vast timeframe, from the Mahabharata era to the year 2898 AD. This suggests a grand narrative that explores themes of time, destiny, and humanity's future. Trailers and official sources might reveal more about the central conflict and the characters' journeys closer to the release date.

A Stellar Cast

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan (Ashwatthama), Kamal Hassan (Supreme Yaskin), Prabhas (Bhairava), Deepika Padukone (Sumati), and Disha Patani (Roxie) who bring their immense talent to the table. Witnessing these superstars in a single film navigate a sci-fi mythology mashup is a spectacle in itself.