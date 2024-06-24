Kalki 2898 AD: It looks like Deepika Padukone is going to play a role inspired by Uttara, but unlike in the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama will be seen protecting Uttara's unborn child

Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD trailer

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD: Here's why Amitabh Bachchan's character Ashwatthama is protecting pregnant Deepika Padukone x 00:00

Kalki 2898 AD’s trailers was recently released and featured a pregnant Deepika Padukone. While the two trailers show Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama, Deepika will be seen donning the role of SUM 80, which could be Sumathi, the mother of Kalki (Vishnu’s avatar). But even after watching two trailers, the question remains: why is Ashwatthama concerned about SUM 80’s child? Well, we think we have an answer for you.

Ashwatthama's story

ADVERTISEMENT

Mythologically, Ashwatthama was cursed by Lord Krishna with immortality because he attempted to kill Uttara’s unborn child to end the lineage of the Pandavas. Krishna took the gem from Ashwatthama’s forehead and cursed him to roam the forests until the end of the Kali Yuga, with blood and pus oozing from his injuries, crying for death, but death would not meet him.

Who’s Kalki?

Kalki is an avatar of Vishnu. As per mythology, Kalki will be the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is described as the incarnation who will appear at the end of Kali Yuga to restore Dharma.

Kalki’s connection to Ashwatthama

In our opinion, Ashwatthama seeks death, which he can only achieve once Kali Yuga ends, and Kalki is the one who will end the Kali Yuga and restart a new cycle of time. So, to finally achieve salvation and end his curse, Ashwatthama wants Kali Yuga to end, while the villain Saswata Chatterjee perceives a threat from Sum 80 as her child will end the destruction caused by him and the system he has created. Hence, Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) is trying to protect Deepika Padukone, whose character will give birth to the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

About Kalki 2898 AD

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024. The advance booking for the film has now opened.

During a recent event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept. He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.