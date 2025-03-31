Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Why Sholay 2 was never made Ram Gopal Varma reveals Jackie Chan connection

Why Sholay 2 was never made? Ram Gopal Varma reveals Jackie Chan connection

Updated on: 31 March,2025 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Even decades after its release, fans continue to celebrate Sholay by recreating its iconic scenes. Many have expressed their desire for a sequel

Ram Gopal Varma

Sholay remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, known for its gripping storyline, unforgettable characters, and legendary performances. Even decades after its release, fans continue to celebrate the film by recreating its iconic scenes. Many have expressed their desire for a sequel, but one was never made.


During a recent interview on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed why a sequel was never made and his skepticism after he received an interesting pitch for a sequel. Surprisingly, it involved international action star Jackie Chan.


The filmmaker shared in the podcast how acclaimed producer G. P. Sippy’s grandson reached out to him with a pitch for the sequel. In the conversation, the ace filmmaker shared, “One idea I had, and this was also a trigger point, because Sascha Sippy, G. P. Sippy's grandson, he first called me saying that his father wants to make it. So, they have an idea to make a sequel to Sholay.


Ram Gopal Varma on Sholay 2

He revealed how the sequel’s pitch involved Jackie Chan in it: “This guy told me the story: After the Mehbooba Mehbooba song, Gabbar Singh and Helen have a baby, who is Jr. Gabbar. So, Jr. Gabbar takes revenge for his father. Then, Viru and Basanti keep coming to see Radha. Jr. Gabbar kidnaps Basanti. In this, he also wants a Jackie Chan. I said, ‘What?’ Sholay is the biggest brand in India, and Jackie Chan is the biggest brand in Asia. Imagine two big brands coming together. But that did not happen.”

About Sholay cast

Sholay featured an iconic cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh. Ram Gopal Varma is one of Indian cinema’s most influential directors, known for classics like Satya, Rangeela, and his iconic horror films. His unique vision sets him apart, consistently bringing fresh storytelling, innovative techniques, and gripping narratives to the big screen.

More about Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a career of films that present the humane side of notorious gangsters, and earlier, he revealed that his decision to do so stemmed from a personal experience. “It struck me how, for gangsters, power defines everything—even grief comes out as anger. Taking a real-life trait and making it into a story is an exercise that I truly love,” he said after revealing that a gangster’s emotional outburst after the death of his brother left a lasting impression on him. On The Rana Daggubati Show, he said that his film, Company (2002), was not inspired by infamous underworld dons but rather his own rift with filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. He stated, “Whether it is the underworld or a film company, the ego wars remain the same.”

