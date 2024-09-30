The exclusive event, held on Friday, was hosted by Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, and Mr. Tamotsu Kosano, Founder of Geek Pictures Inc.

In Pic: Fans at Ramayana screening

Listen to this article Japanese fans thrilled by ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ screening at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan Festival x 00:00

Geek Pictures India kickstarted the campaign for their most awaited film, 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', with the first-ever premiere of the remastered film in stunning 4K. The exclusive event, held on Friday, was hosted by Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, and Mr. Tamotsu Kosano, Founder of Geek Pictures Inc., who flew in from Tokyo for the occasion.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has its first screening

As part of the highly anticipated Mela! Mela! Anime Japan festival, a special fan event was hosted in collaboration with the Japan Consulate in New Delhi. To the delight of anime enthusiasts, Geek Pictures India, the producers of the newly dubbed Indian language versions of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', made a surprise announcement of an exclusive 4K screening at the event. The news sparked immediate excitement, with all screening slots filled in under ten minutes by eager fans.

Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Pictures India, warmly welcomed the audience to the first-ever fan premiere of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' in 4K. She expressed her gratitude, highlighting how the anime adaptation of Valmiki's 'Ramayana' serves as a cultural bridge, fostering greater exchange of artistic content between India and Japan.

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to have special features for hearing impaired

The makers added, “Now remastered in breathtaking 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is our heartfelt tribute to the people of India. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this masterpiece with the world once again. Additionally, we are proud to announce that the film will comply with the latest guidelines set by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) of India, incorporating enhanced accessibility features for the hearing impaired, ensuring a more inclusive viewing experience for all.”

Releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.

Set to hit theaters across India on October 18th, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' will be distributed in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—by Geek Pictures India, in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment.