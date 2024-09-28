The highly anticipated anime 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' will be released in theatres across India on October 18th with newly dubbed versions

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Listen to this article 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' to have enhanced features for the hearing impaired x 00:00

Cult classic ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ has sparked tremendous excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting its upcoming theatrical release. Following this overwhelming response, Geek Pictures India has confirmed in an official statement that the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana will be released in theatres across India on October 18th with newly dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside its original English dub.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geek Pictures India (@geekpictures_india)

‘RRR’ screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad comes on board

The inclusion of legendary screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad—renowned for blockbusters like ‘Baahubali, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘RRR’—adds an extra layer of creative brilliance to this adaptation. With these new dubs, the iconic anime film is poised to reach an even wider audience, reviving this beloved classic for a new generation.

“Driven by our unwavering commitment to making this timeless film accessible to all, we have taken on the responsibility of reviving this cherished epic. In our dedication to honouring the vision of the original creators, we meticulously produced new language versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, under the guidance of esteemed industry veteran Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad. While preserving the original English dialogue and maintaining the iconic, powerful visuals as they were originally conceived, we aim to offer a renewed cinematic experience that resonates with children and families across India.” the statement read.

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to have special features for hearing impaired

The makers added, “Now remastered in breathtaking 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is our heartfelt tribute to the people of India. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this masterpiece with the world once again. Additionally, we are proud to announce that the film will comply with the latest guidelines set by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) of India, incorporating enhanced accessibility features for the hearing impaired, ensuring a more inclusive viewing experience for all.”

Releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.