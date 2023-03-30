Breaking News
Ramnavami 2023: From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Babu, celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Updated on: 30 March,2023 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Babu, and more conveyed heartfelt wishes to their fans on the joyous occasion of Ram Navami

Ramnavami 2023: From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Babu, celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Pic Courtesy: Instagram


On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, celebs including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Babu, and others extended warm wishes to their fans.


Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar dropped a wish and wrote, 'Wishing everyone a blessed #RamNavami. Happiness and prosperity to all.'

Wishing everyone a blessed #RamNavami. Happiness and prosperity to all 🙏



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2023


Anupam Kher dropped a video of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman along with a caption, 'Best wishes to all of you from #RamNavami. May Lord Rama keep you happy! & always protect you and your family. Hail Lord Rama! #HappyRamNavmi.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a motion video of Lord Ram and wrote 'Happy Ram Navami' in Hindi.


Sidharth Malhotra took to his Insta story and wished his fans on Ram Navami. He wrote, 'Happy Ram Navami.'


Kajol shared Lord Ram's bow arrow graphic and captioned it, 'Best wishes for Ram Navami.'


Sharing the photo of Lord Ram actor Sanjay Dutt dropped a message. He wrote, 'May Lord Ram's grace always be with you and your loved ones. Jai Shri Ram! #RamNavami.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Jackie Shroff wrote 'Shubh Ram Navami.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Preity Zinta posted, 'Happy Ram Navami to all those who celebrate. May Lord Ram's grace and blessings always be with you. #RamNavami.'


Ravi Teja wrote, 'Wishing you all a very Happy #RamNavami. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.'

Mahesh Babu also extended the wishes and wrote, 'Happy Sri Rama Navami! Wishing you peace, joy and fulfillment on this auspicious day!'

Madhuri Dixit also wished fans in Hindi.


Sunny Deol Ram Navami wish, 'Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye! May Lord Shri Ram shower you with His blessings, love, and care.'

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Akshay Kumar mahesh babu anupam kher kajol sidharth malhotra jackie shroff Ravi Teja Preity Zinta bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Update

