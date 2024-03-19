Rana Daggubati stumps Karan Johar with his rapid-fire question, asks him to choose his favourite child between Alia, Varun and Sidharth

Rana Daggubati is all set to come with his talk show named 'The Rana Connection'. The show announcement was made by none other than Karan Johar

Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with a new talk show named 'The Rana Connection'. The official announcement for the same was made at the Prime Video's annual slate announcement event in Mumbai. Rana's show was announced by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar who has been running one of India's most successful celebrity talk shows- 'Koffee With Karan'

Karan and Rana have known each other for a long and how can this announcement go without some light-hearted banter. It was suggested that they play a game to find out who is better as a talk show host. Rana suggested the famous rapid-fire round where the Baahubali star decided to put Karan on the spot. As Karan is known to pose tough and controversial questions in his famous rapid-fire round on his show, Rana, also decided to go for the same tone. His first question was, 'Pick your favourite child'. To this, Karan asked back, "Between Yash and Roohi?' For the unversed, Karan is a single father to his twins Yash and Roohi. However, Rana clarified that they are not his options but it is actors Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, whom he had launched in the 2012 film 'Student Of The Year'.

Further Rana asked, "Tell me one thing that is not allowed in a Karan Johar party?'

"Taking a video," replied Johar which left the audience in splits.

The Rana Connection:

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the news with fans and captioned the post, "An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. #TheRanaConnectionOnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents."

Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri serve as producers on 'The Rana Connection'.

Rana Daggubati is a renowned name in the Telugu cinema industry. Daggubati is one of the most versatile artists, having worn numerous hats and performed all roles admirably over the years. He is not only known as an actor, but also as a producer and entrepreneur. He got international recognition with his role of Bhallaladeva in 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015) and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017).