Kriti Sanon may replace Kiara in Don 3, while Alia Bhatt hints at a second baby with Ranbir, revealing they’ve already picked a name

(From left) Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Ranbir-Alia planning a second baby? Kriti Sanon to replace Kiara in Don 3? x 00:00

Second baby? Maybe

Alia Bhatt has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and she have already chosen a name for their second child. The couple, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022, had Neetu Kapoor suggest the name for her. On a recent podcast, Alia shared that they shortlisted names and liked one boy name, which she won’t reveal yet as she hopes to use for their next child. Alia said that they went ahead with the name “Raha” as it goes well with both genders. While she didn’t clearly state when they are planning their second child, there have been speculations that Alia might plan to have another child after wrapping the shoot of her actioner, Alpha.

The next move

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi

After Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam is apparently set to star in a legal drama based on the landmark Shah Bano Case of 1985. We have learned that she will play the titular role of Shah Bano Begum, bringing to life her remarkable seven-year legal battle. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the role of her husband, a well-known advocate. The film will be directed by Suparn Varma, and will explore the complex legal battle and its social implications. While this is one of the first few projects that Yami has signed after her maternity break, Emraan has Ground Zero and a Netflix series in his kitty.

Who is Don’s next Roma?

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani

Yesterday we reported that Kiara Advani has walked out of Don 3 after announcing her pregnancy (Don 3 loses its leading lady, March 6). Now rumours are swirling that Kriti Sanon might play the role of Roma in Don 3, previously portrayed by Priyanka Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), and Zeenat Aman in Amitabh Bachchan’s Don (1978). Although unconfirmed, fans are excited about the possibility, believing Kriti could bring a fresh and fierce energy to the character. If Kriti joins Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, it would be a major milestone in her career, and mark her return to the action genre after her debut movie Heropanti (2014).

Memes keepe me alive

Renuka Shahane

After Jyotika, Renuka Shahane has spoken out about ageism against women in the entertainment industry and how the “ageist” society doesn’t give female actors the kind of work they deserve. She noted that if actors like her are not seen too often, the audience tends to forget them. She feels that the several memes about her on social media, especially the infamous staircase scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), help her with visibility among the new generation. She feels that such memes keep her relevant. “These things keep you alive in conversations, otherwise you don’t get the attention your talent deserves,” she explained.

Janhvi’s village girl avatar

Janhvi Kapoor

Director Buchi Babu Sana wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday, on Thursday, by unveiling a new poster from their upcoming film, tentatively titled RC 16. He teased that Janhvi plays a “terrific character” in the Ram Charan-starrer, which is her second Telugu film. Before this, she was seen in NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1 (2024). Sharing a behind-the-scenes poster, the director wrote, “Loved working with you and I can’t wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen.” The poster shows Janhvi smiling, dressed casually, with a goat in her arms. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas later this month.

Rajamouli’s jungle adventure gets bigger

SS Rajamoul and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Reports of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, have been making rounds. Although Rajamouli hasn’t made an official announcement, Prithviraj’s involvement was recently confirmed by his mother, Mallika Sukumaran. The actors were also spotted shooting together. We have learned that the film’s first schedule is complete, and the second leg is underway in Odisha. The project is touted as a jungle adventure drama. An official announcement is awaited from the makers.