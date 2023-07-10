An old video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing during the film's wrap-up party has just surfaced, attracting the attention of fans and social media users, adding to the frenzy surrounding Animal

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor. (Pic- Instagram)

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor dances to ‘Ban Than Chali Bolo’ at Animal’s wrap party; video goes viral x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the industry's most sought-after actors owing to his range and powerful performances. His upcoming film, ‘Animal’, has generated a lot of excitement and buzz, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promises to stretch the boundaries of storytelling. The cast of the film features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, among many more. The film has finished shooting and is scheduled to be released in December.

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing during the film's wrap-up party has just surfaced, attracting the attention of fans and social media users, adding to the frenzy surrounding Animal. Ranbir's excitement and enthusiasm are on display in the video as he grooves to the popular song 'Ban Than Chali Bolo' from the film ‘Kurukshetra’. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in the video mixing with the cast and crew of ‘Animal’, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, a black cap, and denim. The video is from their shoot in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. While it was previously set for August release, the makers just stated that it will be delayed due to post-production time. According to reports, Animal will be released in December. T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Cine1 Studios' Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures are producing the film. A pre-teaser published a few weeks ago gave fans a glimpse into the action-packed film, which features Ranbir in a never-before-seen persona.

Ranbir recently made news as he went all the way to Italy to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor on her 65th birthday. The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also posted a photo posing with Ranbir and Riddhima. Ranbir’s wife and actor, Alia Bhatt missed the family celebration due to her professional commitments.

Alia Bhatt is now looking forward to the release of her big Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ an upcoming American spy action thriller opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.