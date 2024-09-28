Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor launches new venture ARKS on 42nd birthday fans say see you at the stores

Ranbir Kapoor launches new venture 'ARKS' on 42nd birthday, fans say, 'see you at the stores'

Updated on: 28 September,2024 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ranbir Kapoor, who just celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, has stepped into the world of business with his new brand, Arks. Take a look at the announcement:



Ranbir Kapoor


Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who just celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, has stepped into the world of business with his new brand, Arks. The brand's official Instagram account posted a video featuring Ranbir to mark the announcement.


Ranbir Kapoor unveils brand 'ARKS' on his 42nd birthday


In the video, the actor is shown lying on the grass at night, gazing up at the stars. He then draws a symbol in the air against the night sky. The caption said, “Meet the founder. He's not on social media.” Reacting to the clip, Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt posted fire emojis. His mother-actor Neetu Kapoor said, “Good luck.” Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, "To new beginnings."


Responding to the video, Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, commented with fire emojis. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, wished him "Good luck." Alia also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding the caption, "To new beginnings."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

Ranbir Kapoor gets a sweet wish from Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has commemorated her husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with a delightful collection of unseen photographs that showcase their special moments together, including heartwarming interactions with their daughter, Raha.

The actor is receiving an outpouring of affection on his special day, but Alia's post stands out as particularly endearing. In her heartfelt tribute, Alia shared glimpses into her joyous world that revolves around Ranbir and Raha. 

"Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one happy birthday baby," she wrote alongside the images.

The pictures reveal the couple and their daughter sharing tender moments, including a cosy family hug against a tree and Ranbir holding Raha in his arms. One standout image captures the father-daughter duo at a horse stable, showcasing Ranbir's paternal side. Another blurry yet joyful picture features Alia sitting on Ranbir's lap, radiating happiness.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. He was also seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Alia Bhatt. 'Brahmastra' emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. It collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The film was hailed for its captivating VFX scenes and songs such as 'Kesariya' and 'Rasiya'.

