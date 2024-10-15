Is Ranbir Kapoor's new haircut by Aalim Hakim for 'Dhoom 4’?

Recently, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming Ranbir Kapoor taking forward “Dhoom 4”, the much-awaited next part of the “Dhoom” franchise

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor looked-every-inch dapper after he got a new haircut by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Hakim on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he dropped three pictures with the superstar. The first was a picture of Ranbir’s side profile as sported short slick hair. The second was a close up on the actor.

The third image had the superstar posing with Hakim for a mirror selfie. In all the three images, the actor was seen sporting Prada sunglasses.

Hakim captioned the image: “Hotness Alert !!! RANBIR KAPOOR.”

As soon as Hakim dropped the images, fans took to the comment section to discuss the star’s new look. One simply wrote: “Dhoom 4.”

Another also commented with “Dhoom 4.” “For Dhoom 4,” said a user. A netizen asked: “Is it for Dhoom reloaded.”

Recently, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming Ranbir taking forward “Dhoom 4”, the much-awaited next part of the “Dhoom” franchise. There were also reports claiming that stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra might not return as Jai and Ali.

The first installment of the “Dhoom” franchise, an action thriller film, released in 2004. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. The film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, who carry out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan are assigned to stop the gang.

The second part was christened “Dhoom 2: Back in Action” released in 2006. The sequel had some new and old names such as Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the third installment of “Dhoom” series saw names such as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif.