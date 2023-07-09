Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor poses with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima at birthday lunch, goes for a swim with niece in Italy

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ranbir Kapoor recently travelled to Italy to celebrate with his mother on her birthday. Pictures posted by Ranbir and Riddhima show the family having a gala time at the celebrations

Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pic/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband Bharat Sahni and brother Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated their mother Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday in Italy. Riddhima shared pictures and videos on Instagram from the birthday celebration. In one picture, taken inside a restaurant, Neetu Kapoor was seated in a chair holding a glass, while Riddhima posed next to her and Ranbir stood behind them. They all smiled for the camera. Neetu wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, blazer, and pants, while Ranbir sported a blue shirt, pants, a cap, and dark sunglasses. Riddhima chose a pink T-shirt and jeans for the occasion. The trio seemed to be enjoying their refreshing cocktails!



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)



The caption of Riddhima's post read, "Just the ‘Three’ of us building castles in the sky #portofino🇮🇹." The location was tagged as Langosteria Paraggi. Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Neetu Kapoor. Neetu herself shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My world." Just some mom and children time!

Riddhima also posted another picture on her Instagram Stories where she hugged her mother from behind. There was no caption, only a heart sticker added to the post. She clearly adores her mother!

In another photo, Riddhima's daughter Samara was seen enjoying a dip in the blue waters, accompanied by her uncle Ranbir. Samara sat in the water while Ranbir stood next to her, holding a drink and an inflatable tube.

Earlier, on Neetu Kapoor's birthday on 8th July, Riddhima had shared a picture featuring Neetu, Ranbir, Bharat, and Samara. She expressed her love for her mother in the caption, writing, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofinoð®ð¹." Neetu had traveled to Italy a few days before the celebration and had been exploring the place with Riddhima, Bharat, and Samara. Ranbir Kapoor flew to Italy to surprise Neetu on her birthday.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the film "Letters To Mr Khanna" alongside Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will appear in the action film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

