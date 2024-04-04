Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set built in Mumbai goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set built in Mumbai goes viral

Updated on: 04 April,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor's trilogy will only be announced around mid-April since Ram Navami falls on the 17th.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set built in Mumbai goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/AFP

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana’ starring Ranbir Kapoor is all set to go on floors. A video of the film’s Ayodhya set has been erected at the Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon. The clip shows intricately designed pillars, reflecting the architecture suited for the mythological retelling. As per reports, the massive set which replicates Lord Ram's time at the Gurukul is worth Rs 11 crore. 


Check out the video below. 



Earlier, it was reported by mid-day.com that Nitesh Tiwari remains undeterred by the debacle of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ (2023) which was subjected to trolling and received backlash from the audience. Besides Ranbir, the ‘Dangal’ director is said to have roped in Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as demon-king Raavan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha for his three-part franchise. 

The trilogy will only be announced around mid-April since Ram Navami falls on the 17th. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate day than Ram Navmi for the announcement of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic project,” observed an industry insider, adding that the team has been preparing for the trilogy over the last few years. 

Estimates suggest the budget could be over Rs 600 crore, and the project will take up the next two years of Tiwari's life.

"I am consumed by the idea of doing a large-screen version of this epic. The ‘Ramayan' is a part of almost every Hindu household. I grew up with it as an essential part of my life, and for me making it into a film is an honour I only dreamt of. My prayers have been answered," Nitesh told IANS. 

The actors have undergone multiple look tests and participated in pre-visualisation and technical rehearsals to ensure that there’s nothing out of place when Nitesh begins filming. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who is not part of the first schedule is currently undergoing archery training. 

Earlier, Bobby Deol, who shared screen space with Ranbir in 'Animal was rumoured to be a part of the film, however, his spokesperson denied any such claims. Sakshi Tanwar was also reported to play Mandodari, the wife of Raavan in the epic saga, but later clarified that she was not approached.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(With inputs from Agencies)

ranbir kapoor nitesh tiwari Sai Pallavi Yash Rakul Preet Singh sunny deol
