Ranbir Kapoor, who has been vocal about the distant relationship with his father, also spoke about how he still feels guilty for not being able to bridge the gap between them

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor’s demise: ‘I didn’t even cry’ x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had a troubled relationship, and it is not a hidden fact. It was only during Rishi Kapoor’s last moments that he got close to his son Ranbir. Now, in an interview, Ranbir has shared that he hasn’t been able to process his father’s demise till now. He also talked about how he got a panic attack when doctors informed him about Rishi’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Nikhil Kamath for People by WTF on his YouTube channel, Ranbir shared, “I stopped crying very early on. I didn’t even cry when my father passed away. When I was spending the night at the hospital, the doctor told me, ‘This is his last night, he is going to go anytime soon.’ I remember going up to the room and having a panic attack. I didn’t know how to express myself, there was too much happening to take in. But I don’t think I have grieved or understood the loss.”

Ranbir, who has been vocal about the distant relationship with his father, also spoke about how he still feels guilty for not being able to bridge the gap between them. “The one year we spent together in New York during his treatment, he often spoke about that. I was there for 45 days, and one day he came and started crying. He had never shown that kind of weakness to me. It was so awkward for me because I didn’t know if I should hold him or hug him; I really realized the distance. I feel guilty that I didn’t have the grace to let go of the distance between us and go and hug him, give him some love.

“You are also brought up a certain way where you’re told, ‘Now you are responsible,’ and then certain things play on your mind. I have my mother, sister, wife, a child, and my father passes away… Can I show my weakness? I don’t know what it is, but I just didn’t show it,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor's Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal'. The movie received a lot of backlash because of its misogynistic and problematic approach. The actor is now filming for Nitish Tiwari's 'Ramayana' and also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War.' Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash while Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt for the second time in Love and War.