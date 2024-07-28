Ranbir Kapoor has talked about his childhood and how he was scared of fights between his late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh

In Pic: Ranbir, Rishi & Neetu Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor talks about Rishi & Neetu Kapoor's fights: 'I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases' x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor never shies away from sharing his thoughts and information about his personal and professional life. From his relationships to his childhood, everything about Ranbir's life is out there. Now, in a recent conversation, Kapoor has talked about his childhood and how he was scared of fights between his late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

In a chat with Nikhil Kamath for People by WTF on his YouTube channel, Ranbir talked about the turbulent relationship between Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and shared, “Anybody who speaks in a louder tone, it disturbs me, since childhood. My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge.” He further said, “I think they were both going through a rough patch. My sister wasn’t around, so I kind of felt responsible. My mother used to talk about her feelings to me. But, my father wasn’t that expressive. I never understood or heard his point of view.”

About Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Rishi and Neetu got married in January 1980. After their marriage, Neetu stepped out of the film industry. It was just recently when Kapoor made her big Bollywood comeback with Dharma Productions' film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have two children: an elder daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and superstar actor Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima is now married to Bharat Sahni, while Ranbir tied the knot with his lady love, Alia Bhatt, in April 2022. The couple then welcomed a daughter, Raha Kapoor, who was born in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal'. The movie received a lot of backlash because of its misogynistic and problematic approach. The actor is now filming for Nitish Tiwari's 'Ramayana' and also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War.' Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash while Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt for the second time in Love and War.