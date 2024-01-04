WATCH: Varun Dhawan poses like a hero on pool bed only to take a fall, netizens can't stop laughing

On Thursday, the 'Badlapur' star took to social media and dropped a hilarious video. In the clip, Varun posted a video of him standing on a pool bed. However, he lost his balance and fell on it

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan loves entertaining his fans, be it with his acting skills or his Instagram posts.

Varun Dhawan poses like a hero on pool bed only to take a fall

On Thursday, the 'Badlapur' star took to social media and dropped a hilarious video. In the clip, Varun posted a video of him standing on a pool bed. However, he lost his balance and fell on it. "Entering 2024," he captioned the clip. The particular clip has left netizens in splits.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan posing like a hero on a pool bed:

"Hahahahah ouch," a social media user commented.

"Hilarious," another one wrote.

Varun Dhawan and the 'Dulhania' franchise

Varun Dhawan was also in the news today due to a report of Alia Bhatt being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor in the 'Dulhania' franchise. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt got the on-screen couple name 'Varia' owing to the popularity of their chemistry in the 'Dulhania' franchise. While the duo made their debut together in the 2012 film 'Student of The Year' directed by Karan Johar, it was the other Dharma projects featuring them that gave them the couple name of 'Varia'. However, it seems like Alia Bhatt will be replaced for the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise.

In 2014, Shashank Khaitan directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the romantic comedy 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The film was an instant hit and made fans laud and appreciate the chemistry between the two lead actors. The sequel 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017) was also loved by the audience and ever since fans have been awaiting the third installment of the franchise. While 'Dulhania 3' will go on the floors later this year, one hears there has been a major casting change.

According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, Alia Bhatt will not be starring in the film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While it is said that Alia's busy schedule is stopping her from being part of the film, there is no clarity on the real reason. However, this has benefitted actor Janhvi Kapoor as she has been offered the role in the franchise. This will mark Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' which was released directly on OTT.

Like the first two parts, Shashank Khaitan will return to direct the third part as well. Like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', the third part will also not be connected to its prequel and will have an independent plot. The film is currently under pre-production and will go on floors in a couple of months.

(With inputs from ANI)