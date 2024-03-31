Ranbir Kapoor reveals his father Rishi Kapoor hit him only once, says it was for a religious reason

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed why his father RIshi Kapoor once hit him really hard. He said that it was a for a religious reason

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently recalled the only time his later father Rishi Kapoor raised his hand on him. The actor appeared on the first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor. On the show, he recalled the reason behind his father hitting him on a Diwali day.

On the show, while talking about his later father, Ranbir said that if Rishi Kapoor screamed at someone it only meant that he loved that person. Neetu and Riddhima also nodded in agreement. Ranbir further said that his father only hit him once in his entire life. Recalling the incident, he said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without opening my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

Ranbir then joked that he would get beaten up the most by his mother Neetu Kapoor. He said that she would also hit him with a hanger. Neetu refuted his claims and said that whenever Ranbir did something wrong she would call him inside the bathroom and ask him to lock the door. She said that when he would go to lock the door he would start crying and apologise for what he did.

Further, host Kapil Sharma asked Neetu Kapoor if Ranbir has become a changed man after marriage with Alia Bhatt. She said that he has changed for the better and is a hands-on father to Raha. Further, when Ranbir was asked by Archana Puran Singh if he has become an expert in diaper changing after welcoming his child Raha over a year ago. He said that he has become a burping expert. Neetu added how Ranbir reacts everytime he sees his daughter. She imitated Ranbir's amused and anticipated look upon seeing his daughter.

Ranbir further told Kai that he could not wait to bring Raha on the show. To this Kapil says that he has experience of looking after kids as he watched after his elder daughter when his wife Ginni was pregnant with their second child. To this, Ginni who was sitting in the audience asked, "Who is responsible for it.” An embarrassed Kapil said, “Take the mic away from her.”