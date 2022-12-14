Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s poster released

Updated on: 14 December,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in all-important roles

Pic Courtesy: PR


The mischievous and melodramatic expressions on Ranbir Kapoor’s and Shraddha Kapoor’s face in the poster compliments the film’s title “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”. Their crackling chemistry comes as a mint to our eyes and makes us impatient to see them light up the big screen. The title announcement video which was released earlier today gave a sneak-peek into the zany world of the film and got the audience super excited. Now the poster has definitely raised our expectations a notch higher.






Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'; watch first look

With cute and bubbly ‘Jhooti’ and the charming ‘Makkar’, Luv Ranjan has once again created a fresh and entertaining world, where romance takes an interesting perspective and gets you smiling from the word go. ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Netizens showered their love for Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor for their playful pairing with each other in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. After a long wait, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans saw a glimpse of their cuteness while the title of her much-awaited Luv Ranjan's directorial, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has been released recently. As the actress can be seen making great chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, their fresh pairing is truly heart-winning. While Shraddha looked absolutely adorable as she can be seen pouting, Ranbir Kapoor was at his suave best. Having seen the duo in the title announcement video, the duo’s fans flooded the social media with love and praise for them.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his 'disaster' films 'Shamshera', 'Jagga Jasoos' at Red Sea International Film Festival

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in all-important roles. All of these factors make this film one of the most eagerly awaited films of the recent times.

 

 

 

