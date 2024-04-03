As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor bought a swanky new Bentley Continental GT V8 car that cost around Rs 8 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor spotted driving his Rs 8 crore swanky new car on Mumbai streets - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his film ‘Animal’, which earned Rs 800 at the box office making it a commercial blockbuster in 2023, has now made an expensive purchase in addition to his set of wheels. The actor was spotted driving a luxury new car on the streets of Mumbai. As per reports, Ranbir bought a swanky new Bentley Continental GT V8 car that cost around Rs 8 crore.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently undergoing training for archery for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. As per the media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Yash has been rumoured to play Ravan, while his wife Mandodari will be essayed by Sakshi Tanwar.

He will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War' with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025. Ranbir made his acting debut with Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007.

Ranbir also has the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra 2'. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)