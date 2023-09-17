Sit with Hitlist: Karan Johar says Ranbir Kapoor is the most patient human being he knows. 'You can keep him waiting for 14 hours on set and he won’t say a thing.'

Karan Johar talks about Ranbir Kapoor's process as an actor

Listen to this article Karan Johar: Ranbir Kapoor has no PR or manager, handles his own dates | Exclusive x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Karan Johar provides a glimpse into what sets Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh apart Karan reveals Ranbir `handles his own dates, there is no PR, there is no manager` Ranbir Kapoor enjoys his own company, even dines alone in restaurants

In the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Karan Johar provided a fascinating glimpse into what sets Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh - two remarkable actors apart, highlighting their distinct personalities and unique approaches to their craft.

Karan Johar began by acknowledging the one common thread that binds these two actors together - their undeniable talent. Beyond that, however, they couldn't be more different in their demeanor and work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor operates with a level of patience and self-reliance that is rare in the industry. Karan revealed, “He is the most patient human being I know. You can keep him waiting for 14 hours on set and he won’t say a thing. He does one film at a time and he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which brands he is doing, he knows his schedules, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays, and he feeds off the filmmaker, he just wants to hang out with the filmmaker and get into the filmmakers mind and then deliver”

One fascinating aspect of Ranbir's process, as revealed by Karan, is their 'word game.' In their collaboration on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir would ask for a single word to encapsulate the essence of a scene, and that word would guide his performance.

Karan Johar mentioned, Ranbir Kapoor's ability to enjoy his own company, even while dining alone in restaurants. He noted, "I would cross a restaurant and I would see Ranbir eating his meal alone, and I walked in a couple of times and said, 'Why are you eating alone?' He said, 'I want to eat my meal and go back to sleep.' He does that. He doesn't need your company, he doesn't bother you. He wants to hang out; you call him, have a drink perhaps, not, just do his thing." This stoic self-sufficiency is yet another facet of Ranbir's personality that sets him apart from Ranveer Singh

On the other side of the Bollywood spectrum is Ranveer Singh, an energetic force of nature. Unlike Ranbir's studious approach, Ranveer thrives on the energy of the world around him. He seeks inspiration from the director but is equally influenced by the environment and people he interacts with.

Ranveer is a director’s actor, Karan tells us. "If he has a great director that film will be great.“ While Ranbir has a sense of detachment, which Karan describes as a kind of stoicism, Ranveer is more collaborative, drawing inspiration from the director's vision and the world at large.

Both actors are unquestionably genius artists who leave a lasting impact on their audience. Ranbir Kapoor's methodical and introspective style is balanced by Ranveer Singh's dynamic and immersive approach.