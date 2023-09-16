Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York

Rashid Khan shared a picture with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in New York

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been on a long vacation in New York along with their daughter Raha. During their stay in America, pictures of the duo playing with fans would often surface on social media. Recently, the two spent some time with Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture with the actor couple. Sharing a picture of the three, the cricketer wrote in his caption, "With Bollywood’s biggest (star emoji). It was lovely to meet you Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt."

The Afghan cricketer stood in the middle as Alia and Ranbir posed with him for the happy photo. He was in a black hoodie, while Alia too wore a black T-shirt. Ranbir was dressed in a grey T-shirt and also sported a matching cap.

Throughout their vacation, fans have been treated to glimpses of their adventures. Candid photos and videos have been circulating on the internet, showcasing the couple's interactions with fans on the streets and their dining escapades in charming American restaurants. Karisma Kapoor even took to Instagram to capture the moment she met with the couple.

However, the latest highlight of their American sojourn was their appearance at a US Open Tennis match. Alia and Ranbir, known for their fashion-forward choices, did not disappoint on this occasion either. Ranbir looked effortlessly stylish in a dark blue shirt and matching pants, topped off with a retro hat, exuding that classic Hollywood charm. Alia, on the other hand, radiated elegance in a sleek black suit. She accentuated her outfit with golden hoop earrings and rings, while her top bun and minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

Hollywood faves Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron were also in attendance. Madelyn Cline, known for her role in Outer Banks, was caught on the big screen, beaming with her trademark smile. Seated beside her, Ranbir Kapoor made a playful photobombing appearance on the screen, flashing a victory sign and a cheerful smile. Meanwhile, the stunning Charlize Theron could be seen in the row just below.