Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor spotted with daughter Raha outside filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's home x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor have melted hearts yet again, as the father-daughter duo was spotted in Mumbai, leaving fans gushing over their adorable bond. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ranbir was seen visiting the home of his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji with little Raha. What captured everyone's attention was Raha adorably hugging her father during the outing.

The 'Animal' actor, who keeps his life relatively private, opted for a casual outfit, wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and a grey jacket. He completed his look with a navy blue cap. Raha, carried in her dad's arms, looked adorable in a light blue dress with a tiny ponytail. Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt posted adorable pictures with Ranbir and daughter Raha as she welcomed the New Year.

Alia shared a selfie with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, where he can be seen kissing Alia, while daughter Raha Kapoor sits on his lap. In one of the pictures, Alia is enjoying the sunset with Ranbir and Raha on a yacht. She also posted pictures with family and friends, featuring her mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, in-laws Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has a sequel to Animal, titled 'Animal Park'. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also set to star in 'Ramayana', an ambitious two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, has already garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast and high-profile production team.

While Ranbir has been confirmed to play the role of Lord Ram, Pallavi is reportedly set to star as Sita. Yash is also reportedly cast as Ravana, promising a thrilling portrayal of one of the most famous mythological figures. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in 'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala and co-starring Vedang Raina. She will next be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

