Ranbir Kapoor wears 'Raha' on his chest as he stepped out for wife Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration

Ranbir Kapoor (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting dad to his little princess Raha. The actor has consistently led by example on how to be a devoted dad ever since he welcomed his daughter Raha into the world in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor wears 'Raha' on his chest

The father-daughter duo has often been captured engaged in heartwarming moments. Last night, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with her husband, family, and closest friends. While Raha was not present at the party, Ranbir Kapoor brought Raha in spirit. In the most touching moment, Ranbir Kapoor's shirt featured his child's name in bold letters.

Ranbir Kapoor wears 'Raha' on his chest for dinner last night, take a look:

Pooja Bhatt calls Raha the 'brightest' one in the family

Pooja Bhatt, an actor, is naturally beyond fond of her niece Raha Kapoor, who is the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Pooja spoke highly of her young niece, saying she seems to be the most intelligent child in the Bhatt family.

In an interview with Zoom, Pooja spoke about how the Bhatt family members like to advice each other and said that soon, the youngest Bhatt will also start speaking her mind. “I can assure you,” Pooja said, “I think she seems to be the brightest of us all. So, I am waiting for the time she will actually be able to vocalise her advice.”

Pooja mentioned that Raha currently communicates her thoughts through facial expressions. “Right now, it’s through look. So, I think that you should learn from the generation after and in our family we’ve assured at least one thing… Like the Apple phone, each model gets better. So, I think we’re doing that pretty well,” said Pooja.