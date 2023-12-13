Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are husband and wife. The actors made sure their 'babies' were not forgotten on their special day

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose with their 'babies' ahead of wedding reception, see pic! x 00:00

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are husband and wife. The lovely couple tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, a month ago. The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai yesterday. The who's who of Bollywood attended the event to send their love to the couple, and the actors made sure their 'babies' were not forgotten on their special day.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose with their 'babies'

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Pets will always remain the primary focus of all couples, whether it be a dog, a cat, or even a horse! Yes, horses! Randeep Hooda, who is an equestrian sportsman, made sure his horses weren't forgotten on his special day. The couple took to Instagram to post pictures of their horses.

In the first picture, the couple struck a pose with a white horse. They were both dressed in their reception attire, and the couple looked smitten. The next picture gave us a glimpse of their second horse. Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda looked like royalty! According to the Instagram post, the horses stay in the stable at the Mumbai Turf Club.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram reception

The couple's Mumbai reception was a grand affair as the who's who of the industry came to wish the newlyweds. The celebrities who attended the grand party included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Rasika Duggal, Imtiaz Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, Tara Sharma, among others.

As for their first reception, Randeep and Lin looked resplendent in traditional wear. While Lin opted for a bright gold saree well complimented by golden jewellery, Randeep opted for ivory sherwani with fine gold work on it. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after".

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.