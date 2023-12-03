Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Manipur on November 29. The couple recently shared pictures from their first wedding reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shine in ivory and gold for their wedding reception, see pics x 00:00

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. The couple had a traditional Manipuri wedding in the presence of friends and family. Ever since the wedding, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their beautiful ceremony. Now, the couple has shared pictures from their first wedding reception. For the occasion, they opted for traditional Manipuri outfits.

Randeep and Lin looked resplendent in traditional wear for their reception. While Lin opted for a bright gold saree well complimented by golden jewellery, Randeep opted for ivory sherwani with fine gold work on it. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after".

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The outfits were designed by Wangkhei Phee Mantri. "Bollywood actor @randeephooda and our very own @linlaishram tied the knot in a traditional manipuri wedding ceremony.The groom is wearing an exquisite wedding ensemble from @wangkheiphee_mantris_handloom . The bride too is dressed in a full-work rani inaphi and phige phanek from Mantri.She looks royal and is glowing, her bridal jewellery from @manibazar_jewellery adding to her poise. It is a milestone in my career to do her make-up for her big day, immensely grateful to you Che Lin for trusting me. And, congratulations to the beautiful couple," the designer shared.

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.

Earlier while talking about having a Manipuri wedding, Randeep said, “I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."