Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's official wedding video out, watch

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's official wedding video shows their different looks, from pre-wedding festivities to the D-day

In Pic: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday. The two were dressed in traditional Manipuri attire for their wedding day. Their wedding pictures have driven fans crazy, as the internet is gushing over the newlyweds. Lin and Randeep have now landed in Mumbai.

After Randeep Hooda shared some beautiful pictures, the official video of their wedding is out. The wedding photographer has shared the video on their official Instagram page and wrote, “Unveiling the Love Story: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda’s Wedding Bliss #LaishramHoodaUnion”

The video shows their different looks, from pre-wedding festivities to the D-day the video has it all. It also gives a sneak peek into teh special moment when teh bride and groom doing their wedding rituals. As soon as the video went out fans started commenting on it.

A fan wrote, “Nungsibana sire the best wedding I have ever seen. Their smile is priceless. Perfectly captured also. Toooooo good even the music”. While another one commented, “Such a beautiful moment captured so beautifully. Still cannnot get over this.” “Making us drop dead over and over again ??? Just too beautiful ufff”, wrote the third fan

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.

Earlier while talking about having a Manipuri wedding, Randeep said, “I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."