Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding reception: A video of the couple dancing to 'Patakha Guddi' from 'Highway' is going viral

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding reception: The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai. Video from inside the grand party is now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos doing the rounds, Lin can be seen dancing energetically to the song 'Patakha Guddi from the film 'Highway'. She is seen dancing with her husband Randeep from whose film the song is! Dressed in a bright red shimmery saree, Lin looked extremely happy while dancing to the beats of the song with her husband. As the couple danced their hearts out, the guests were busy recording the happy couple on their phones.

In another video, Lin was seen dancing with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. They were seen dancing to the song 'Where's the party tonight?' from the film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. For the reception, Tamannaah opted for a floral printed saree while Vijay looked dapper in a black suit. The two arrived together for the party and posed with each other for the paparazzi. When the photographers requested single shots of Tamannaah, Vijay happily stepped aside and even patiently waited till the actress was done clicking pictures. A video of the same is doing the rounds with netizens praising the couple.

For the reception, Randeep donned an all-black outfit, while his wife chose a glittery red saree with a veil on her head. Taking to Instagram, Randeep dropped the pics from the reception which he captioned, "In our eternal garden of Eden, "followed by an infinity and a heart emoticon.

Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It was ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried."

Another caption reads, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)."

