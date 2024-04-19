Randeep Hooda drops BTS photos from 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of over Rs 23 crore. The film is a cinematic portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda, who is receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on Thursday, shared new behind-the-scenes from the film.

Randeep took to Instagram and treated fans with stills.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, "ATTENTION : DIRECTION IN PROGRESS !![?]#BTS moments from #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Cillian Murphy of Bollywood."

Another user commented, "Cillian Murphy in second Pic... The dedication level of this artist."

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of over Rs 23 crore. The film is a cinematic portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

It is directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar.

The film was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever