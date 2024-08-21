Randeep Hooda announced the news on his official social media handles. “Cannot wait to get on sets with Sunny paaji and the entire team." Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in it in pivotal roles

Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol

New addition

Randeep Hooda is the latest addition to Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in it in pivotal roles. Hooda, 48, announced the news on his official social media handles. “Cannot wait to get on sets with Sunny paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a mass feast,” Hooda posted on X.

Special two

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu turned two yesterday. The actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her son. “Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature,” she wrote.

Seeking change, says Samantha

While attending an event yesterday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed questions relating to the gruesome Kolkata rape and murder case, however, her response was rather brief. Asked about women’s safety in the country, Prabhu responded, stating, “It is the need of the hour, and we are really looking forward to some change. I hope the change comes really soon.” Prabhu joined a growing league of actors who have called for measures to be taken against perpetrators, with some even suggesting that capital punishment be given to those found guilty.

Part two? Says who?

Kabir Khan quashed rumours of a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)being in the works by stating that every blockbuster does not need a sequel. “That is why I have not made sequels in my life. A sequel should only be made if you truly find a story worthy of taking that story forward.” Stating that he had never confirmed that a sequel to the Salman Khan-starrer was underway, he added, “All I have said was that [if] a good script comes up that is worthy of becoming a Bajrangi sequel, I will love to do it.”

Learn from Ray

Director Shoojit Sircar revealed the things he learned by watching legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s works. “His films should be seen by every filmmaker and artiste. It’s not that he was careful about his budgets, but, he always spoke up and voiced his expressions with whatever means he had. His films should be seen by every filmmaker. You can learn that without making compromises, you can still make a film [with limited means],”

Sircar.

Finding Yuvi

A day after news of a biopic on cricket legend Yuvraj Singh being in the works hit headlines, social media users took to several platforms to offer suggestions on who they believe would most appropriately fit the role of the player. “Bollywood has many stars, but very few are real actors. Only Ranbir Kapoor has the class to portray different layers of Yuvraj’s life,” wrote one user. Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Vicky Kaushal were other names that were suggested for the part. Who do you think would fit the bill?

Poo and Rohan have a kid!

On the day of the release of the teaser of his next production, Karan Johar revealed in a press interaction that the child of his fictional Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham characters Poo and Rohan would be Bae. The protagonist of his streaming series, Call Me Bae—fronted by Ananya Panday—would be the offspring of the characters portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the 2001 movie, he shared. Johar, who serves as an executive producer on the Prime Video show, called Bae a “glorious Gen Z 2.0 derivative” of the on-screen couple. “That’s the best way that I can describe her, because even when you saw the character of Poo, [she was all] fun and games, and then, she contributes to the emotional gravitas of the narrative.” The series will stream from September 6.

PeeCee’s production

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the release date of the Marathi feature film, Paani, which has been produced under her banner. The film, which won the National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation in 2019, will be released in theatres on October 18. The film follows the life of a common man living in a village plagued with drought. It revolves around his journey towards making the village self-sufficient. The actor recently finished shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.