Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days

Picture Courtesy/Randeep Hooda's Instagram account

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share glimpses from first Diwali as husband and wife x 00:00

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram celebrated their first Diwali after their marriage. They treated their fans with a glimpse on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the couple posted pictures on Instagram where they are twinning in yellow outfits. Randeep and Lin are looking adorable in the shared selfie. They also dropped pictures of their Diwali puja.

Randeep captioned the post, "1st Diwali as Mr. & Mrs".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Netizens bombarded the comment section with warm wishes and love.

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

Talking about their work front, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi. Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film was released on March 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever